Master Naturalists celebrate 2022 graduates

The Texas Master Naturalists Hill Country chapter congratulates and welcomes the Class of 2022. Twenty-seven students graduated from the 12-week training course on May 10, 2022.
The Basic TMN training curriculum was developed through a partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas AgriLife Extension.
The course is designed to help students gain a deeper knowledge of Hill Country ecology, geology, climate and weather, plants, animals, forests, rivers, streams and springs, and the critical water issues. Biologists, wildlife experts, and TMN volunteers teach the class.
Lectures and textbook reading provide the foundation, while outdoor Field Trips provide deeper, hands-on exposure to the diverse Hill Country environment.
2022 is a special year for the Hill Country Chapter – it is the 20th Anniversary as a TMN Chapter. A Commencement Picnic Event was held at Joshua Springs Preserve Pavilion in Comfort with more than 100 people in attendance to celebrate the 20th class to graduate in the chapter’s 20th Anniversary year. In addition to the students and their significant others, members from the New Class Committee, board of directors, mentors, and past and present chapter members enjoyed a wonderful day.
