The Symphony of the Hills will present its annual Pops concert, celebrating Western Swing, the “Official Music of Texas,” on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.
A wine reception precedes the concert from 6:30–7:30 p.m. in the theater lobby.
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater box office, (830) 896-9393.
The music program features the four-time Grammy-nominated Western Swing artist Dave Alexander, joining the full Symphony of the Hills, performing authentic arrangements of Bob Wills and other Western Swing classics.
“This will be a delightful evening of country, big band, swing, and blues,” said Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor and artistic director. “Dave Alexander and his group will bring classic Western Swing tunes to life with beautiful symphonic arrangements. This concert is not to be missed.”
Guests are encouraged to arrive wearing their “Western best” dresses and outfits to get into the spirit of the evening.
Upcoming concerts include:
• Edvard Grieg: “Keyboard Brilliance,” Feb. 23, and;
• Orchestral Fire: Tchaikovsky, April 27.
