Teacher Feature: Maddie Sayre

School: Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fourth grade mathematics and science.
Years teaching: Six years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in early childhood education from Lubbock Christian University.
Reason you chose a career in education: It’s our family business. My father, Billy Pope, and step-mother, Tammy Pope are teachers, as well as aunts and uncles.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I live for the funny things kids say.
Hardest part of teaching: Closing all the gaps to get each kid where they need to be.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to move to a portfolio system, where children could show what they had accomplished over the years.
Other duties at school: It’s my first year at DES, and I’m a new mom, so they’re letting me ease in.
Hobbies/interests: I like to craft, and I take special joy in hosting showers for all my friends. I love cheesy chick flicks, especially Hallmark and Disney.
Personal history: I was born in North Richland Hills, near Fort Worth. I attended Richland High School, where I participated in a “Ready, Set, Teach” program helping in a first-grade class. I wanted to be either a teacher, or a cashier scanning barcodes, but animation was leading to self-check, so I went with teaching. After I graduated from LHS in 2011 I went to Lubbock Christian University, where I met Clark Sayre my first week. We were friends until we started dating our junior year. Our first date, he took me to Olive Garden, then worked with my girlfriend to set up flowers and dessert when he brought me back to my apartment. We graduated in May of 2015, got married two weeks later, and moved to San Antonio when we returned from our honeymoon. Clark is a children’s minister, and took a position in his home church. Then he took his current position as children’s minister for Kerrville Church of Christ, and in 2020 I came to DES. We had our first child, Asa, the last day of March, just in time for COVID. Now, eight months later, she’s crawling fast and working on walking, which I’m not ready for.
