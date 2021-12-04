Nicki Carlson launches book ‘Grace-Faced’

Author Nicki Dechert Carlson provides readers with a spiritual strategy to change their perspectives on life in “Grace-Faced: Pursuing the Life-Changing Perspective of a Loving God.”
Through humorous anecdotes and deep spiritual truths, Nicki Dechert Carlson teaches readers they cannot leave the presence of God unchanged, but instead become what she calls, “grace-faced.”
The author believes the struggles of this world will consume us and drag us down if we are not careful to consistently seek God.
She wants readers to “thrive and not just survive” during seasons of suffering. According to what’s penned in this thought-provoking book, the key is to turn and seek the grace-filled face of the Heavenly Father, and to learn how to think, look, and act more like Jesus.
“Life is incredibly hard and it is so easy to get bogged down in its difficulties,” said Carlson. “Growing up, I was very fond of a book that housed a collection of scriptures organized topically. That book taught me that the words in the Bible could help me with absolutely everything I would face in life. My book expands on that idea.”
A Kerrville native, current resident, and graduate of Tivy High School, Nicki Dechert Carlson is also a devoted wife and mother. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree with highest honors from the University of Texas at Austin. She formerly worked as a Special Sections Editor and writer for the Austin American-Statesman in addition to freelance writing for numerous organizations.
She also served for a number of years as a Worship Team Leader at the Kerrville First United Methodist Church. In her free time, Carlson enjoys playing tennis and piano, singing, and gardening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.