Pets of the Week - June 22, 2022

Blue Eyes is a 1-year-old husky mix, who was surrendered to Kerr County Animal Services in very bad shape. But, what a difference a little attention makes. He was completely flea-infested and withdrawn. After receiving Capstar treatment, a bath, and being all combed out by KCAS staff, he is a new dog. He craves affection and only wants to please. He deserves a patient and loving home after his difficult start in life. Come by KCAS this week and see this gorgeous dog. For more information, e-mail Kerrville Pets Alive at info@kerrvillepetsalive.org or visit him at Kerr County Animal Services, 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville or call (830) 257-3100.
Carina is an adorable 12-week-old black and white manx girl. She is absolutely adorable and loves to play all day. Carina came to us with her siblings and we could absolutely tell that this batch was amazing and would shine with people. For more information, email info@freeman-fritts.com or visit Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100 in Kerrville, Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.