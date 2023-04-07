The Kerrville Kroc will host the annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
There is much fun to be had at this event, all of it entirely free for the community to enjoy. There will be photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, carnival games, bounce houses, food vendors, and so much more.
However, you can’t have an Easter celebration without an egg hunt, so we’re having five egg hunts with more than 25,000 candy-filled eggs to be discovered.
The excitement doesn’t end there, however, as a few lucky kids will win a bike and other awesome prizes throughout the event.
This wonderful event is just one of the four community events hosted year-round as a way to give back to the community and bring people together.
If you have any questions regarding the Salvation Army’s Easter Eggstravaganza, or volunteering during the event, please contact Bailey Coombes at bailey. coombes@uss.salvationarmy.org or (830) 315-5773.
