Integrity and service

Dr. Bill Bailey says he is the product of three generations of physicians. His grandfather was Dr. Thomas Bennett Bailey, his father was Dr. Charles William Bailey, and he is Dr. Charles William Bailey Jr. “But call me Bill.”
He says his father passed down several principles. “Most people think they are smarter than they are. Don’t take yourself too seriously.” “You should be able to sit on a curb and have a meaningful conversation with any man.” “It is a great gift to be able to make a difference in someone’s life.” And most importantly, “Your integrity is the only thing in life that is truly yours.”
Bailey says his father practiced during a different time, from 1942 into the 1950s. “I found a letter in his papers from a Black family, thanking him for being one of the few physicians who would treat them. He always took care of Black people back then, and to this day, I can’t watch people being mistreated.”
But his father also had more famous clients, becoming the physician to Rebekah Baines Johnson, Lyndon Baines Johnson’s mother. He saw LBJ’s daughter, delivering Luci Baines Johnson Turpin’s first two children.
Not that Bailey Senior was perfect. Bailey says, “While he never let it affect his patients, during part of his practice my father drank too much. After he became sober, he knew other physicians with the same problem. But family doctors couldn’t risk Alcoholics Anonymous meetings where they encountered patients, so my father started the only AA meetings for them, and drew participants from three or four counties around.”
Bailey says during his practice he was elected to the board of the Texas Medical Association in 1999, just in time to step into the tort reform battle. “Patients, with the help of some lawyers, were suing their doctors and getting enormous judgements, because juries saw malpractice insurance companies as rich. But the insurance companies had to pass on their losses in the form of insurance premiums, and doctors were leaving Texas, or the profession, because they couldn’t afford insurance. The Legislature finally worked out a balance that protected both patients and physicians.”
He says one of the benefits the TMA offers members is their legal department. They work to balance insurance company policies with patients’ socioeconomic needs, particularly through the Patient Advocacy Committee. Bailey cites the case of one patient, who was trying to have breast reduction surgery. Initially insurance regarded it as “cosmetic,” but a patient advocate pointed out that the surgery would remove six to eight pounds, which would relieve her back problems. The procedure would result in scars, which were hardly cosmetic, but were a good trade-off for the relief she would obtain. The advocate was successful, and a letter from the patient’s grateful mother is one of Bailey’s triumphs.
He adds that TMA has other programs as well, from practice management, to information technology, to licensing. “TMA membership lets doctors have extensive office staffs for whatever they need.”
In 2003 Bailey was elected president of TMA, as the tort reform law passed, and says he entered office with two goals. One was to inaugurate special events for medical students. “I wanted these future practitioners to meet doctors in shirt sleeves instead of lab coats, and hear them tell jokes. Students need to know doctors can be people, too.”
He says one of his most-prized awards, the “C. Frank Webber, MD Award” for outstanding service to medical students, was presented to him by the TMA Medical Student Section in 2004.
His second goal focused on the Rio Grande Valley. “At that time Valley doctors were being ignored. There weren’t big-city hospitals there, and they made less money. I was the first TMA president to attend their annual conference, and I challenged them to find a Hispanic doctor to run for the board. Since then we’ve had Valley representatives on the board, and every TMA president has attended their conference.”
Bailey says he was born on Galveston Island during his father’s senior year at University of Texas Medical Branch. They moved to San Antonio for a year, where Bailey Senior worked for the Robert B. Greene Hospital, then to Austin, where Bailey’s maternal grandparents, Charley and Katherine Armacost, lived. “As a kid, my father took me on his hospital rounds, and would introduce me to everyone, including the janitors.”
He says, “I went to three elementary schools and two junior highs growing up, but then attended Stephen F. Austin High School. We have history there. Both my mother and my older sister were voted ‘Most Beautiful’ while they attended. I graduated in 1958.”
He says, “I started college in pre-med at UT Austin, but got into fraternity life and ended my sophomore year with a 1.1 GPA, nine hours behind. Then I woke up. I went to summer school and picked up the lost hours, and brought my grades up enough to follow my father to UTMB. I wrote a book about all the crazy things med students do to blow off steam called ‘The House of Hippocrates.’ Liz Carpenter read it, and took it to her publisher, but they turned it down.”
He became a doctor in 1967, then interned at Memorial Baptist Hospital in Houston. He completed residencies in general and plastic surgery, and in 1973 entered private practice in plastic surgery in Houston. During his 33 years of practice he served as president of both the Houston Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Texas Society of Plastic Surgeons. TSPS awarded him the “Presidential Award” and the “Life-Time Service Award.”
He also followed his father’s example by earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 1980 from South Texas College of Law.
Bailey says, “All during my practice in Houston, I worked with one nurse, Sophia Phillips. From 1998 until 2005 I practiced with three other doctors, Chris Patronella, Hal Mentz, and Herman Newell.”
He says he founded “Physicians Relations for Medicus Insurance Company,” an admitted medical liability company, in 2005, and ran it until moving into consulting in 2010. He is still a vice-president.
Bailey says he met Susan Jacobson, an artist, while she was running the office for his first partner. “When I left, she left, and we were married in 1982.” Now they have three grown children. Their son together, Charles William Bailey III, teaches at a private school in Framingham, Mass. Their oldest son, Chuck Luedemann, runs big construction jobs in Florida.
Their daughter brought them to Kerrville. Bailey says, “Catherine and my son-in-law, Michael Burniston, bought McBryde Oil Company. They had a 100-year-old next-door neighbor, and when she passed in 2015, we bought the house. We were splitting our time between Austin and Kerrville, but we really loved it on the river. When COVID hit, the convenience of having everything within five minutes settled us here. Our whole house is full of easels, with Sue’s art.”
Between their children, Bailey says they have five granddaughters, Anna Beth, Mary Margaret, Sophia, Elliott and Kit.
He says his current project, besides representing TMA at state and national level, is to resurrect “The House of Hippocrates” and see if he can get it published or self-published. At 81 he says, “Life is short, so I don’t take myself too seriously.”
