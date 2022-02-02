Need a lift?

Volunteer driver Dorothy Funk says it was pure chance that her particular ride put Kerr-Konnect over the 100,000-mile mark.
“I volunteer both in the office, and as a driver,” she says. “I’m also working to put together a procedures manual for Kerr-Konnect, that will help train new drivers and dispatchers, and I train our dispatchers. We had several rides scheduled that day, and the ride I provided happened to be the one.”
She says a typical ride starts when one of their members calls in to get on the schedule, with at least 48 hours notice. The dispatcher enters the ride into the database, which shows it as available. Then one of the volunteer drivers checks the online database, and accepts the assignment. It’s confirmed by email, but the driver also calls ahead to confirm the schedule, then often calls the day before to check. Each driver puts magnetic signs on both sides of their cars, and has an identification badge, so the client knows it’s the right person.
“When we arrive, we go to the door,” Funk says. “We provide whatever assistance is necessary to get to the car and load a walker or other appliance. Then we drive to the destination. If the client needs to make a short stop on the way, for instance at an ATM, we include that. At the destination, we help the client inside. We have a limit of one and a half hours for a trip, so if the stop is going to be longer than that, the dispatcher will schedule it as two one-way rides.”
She says members pay $20 per year to join the organization, then pay $2 for a one-way trip or $4 for a two-way trip. The payment may be set up so it’s automatically deducted from a credit card, deducted from a card with approval, or billed and paid with a check. “That way drivers never handle money. Sometimes we’re asked if we want a tip, but we turn that down as well, since this really is our service to the community.”
Funk says when the client is picked up, it works much the same way. The driver goes to the door, brings the client to the car, then at home escorts the rider to their door. “We often end up helping with packages,” Funk says. “We can’t carry a 50-pound sack of dog food or such, but we can carry small packages and place them just inside the door. Driver safety is one of our main concerns. We don’t enter our rider’s homes. We have one client who just put a table on her front porch, and she has us set her purchases there.”
That’s the way most rides work, she says, but they can also make pickups. For instance if a client orders groceries online and provides a pickup code, or has a prescription ready at a pharmacy and provides the name and client’s birthday, that’s charged as a one-way ride.
Funk says then they have “special clients.” Peterson Medical Center and Peterson Home Health are Kerr-Konnect members, and when they discharge a patient who has no one to pick them up, they can call and schedule a ride. Peterson Home Health can also help some clients who can’t manage a computer well enough to place an order online.
She says the seeds of Kerr-Konnect were planted in 2015, with a study identifying a need in Kerrville, where people who can’t drive for one reason or another have few alternatives. Local taxi cabs have limited hours, and are much more expensive. The ART bus is a good option under some circumstances, but is limited as to where and how often it runs. The Transportation Planning Council formed in March of 2016. They looked at other similar programs, and determined they could offer rides within a 10-mile radius of the County Courthouse, which includes Ingram, and barely Center Point, but doesn’t go to Hunt or Comfort. So the council formed Kerr-Konnect, as a 501(c)3, and opened its car doors in October of 2018.
Funk says clients need rides for many reasons that people who are able to drive take for granted. That includes medical or dental appointments, or veterinary appointments for those with pets. They also take people to hair appointments, to meet a friend at a restaurant, or go to the post office or mall, or attend church. They even have clients who are themselves volunteering for various organizations, but need rides to get there.
“It’s a needed service to the community,” Funk says. “I heard about it, and started in the first group of drivers. About the time we were thinking it would be really great if we could eventually gather 100 members, we found we already had that many, and more on the waiting list.”
She says people get added to the list after hearing about Kerr-Konnect from friends or through media, or because their children are researching their parents’ needs and reach out.
“Right now we have 14 office volunteers, 69 drivers, 183 clients, and a waiting list of 145 to 150 people who need our services. We maintain a ratio of three clients per driver, so every driver who signs up and completes training means we can add three clients off our waiting list. Our volunteers enjoy giving rides as much as the clients enjoy receiving them. We have three new drivers ready for training, so that will reduce our waiting list a bit. They will be trained by our two paid persons, Program Director Whit Matteson and Volunteer Coordinator Georgianna Itz, but we need a lot more drivers than three.”
Funk says she was born and raised in Winnipeg, Canada. She graduated from Charleswood Collegiate Institute in 1966, then earned a bachelors degree in physical education and mathematics from the University of Manitoba, graduating in 1969 as the gold medalist for the School of Physical Education. While she was there her cousin, Bill Simpson, was studying physics, and invited Funk’s sister, Nora Van Roon, to go tobogganing. Funk tagged along, and met Simpson’s friend Warren Funk, who was also studying physics.
“We hit it off,” Funk said. “But he moved to the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, for a two-year program, and I still had a year of teacher training. He asked me if I could take it at U.B.C. so I transferred, and we were married in August of 1969. I completed my training, and started teaching high school and coaching.”
Warren’s work in nuclear engineering took them to Deep River, Ontario, during which he took a sabbatical in Egelsbach, Germany, in 1981 to 1982.
“We first came to Texas in 1990,” Funk says. “Warren worked in Waxahachie on the Supercollider, until politics cancelled the project. We lived in Los Alamos, N.M. from 1998 to 2000, where I worked as the office manager for a neurology group, then in Williamsburg, Va., where I helped convert a physical therapy group from paper and X-ray film to computer.”
She says Warren came on a work visa, but she and their sons had to wait for a while to qualify for a green card, so they could work. Then they all had to wait to apply for U.S. citizenship. “Warren and our sons’ papers came through without a hitch, so they became citizens in 2000. I got a letter saying my fingerprints had expired. We were in Virginia at the time, so I went to Norfolk to get new prints. I asked them how the heck fingerprints could expire. They said it was probably because somebody dropped them behind a file cabinet or something. Once I sent in new prints, they didn’t make me wait another 18 months, so I became a citizen in 2001.”
They were still in Williamsburg when Warren retired in 2010, and Hunt a year later in 2011. But she says her oldest son, Chris, and his wife Brenda, had settled in Houston, along with their grandson Casey and granddaughter Kathryn. Their youngest son, Geoff, and his wife Traci, were living in South Lake, near Dallas, with grandsons Edin and Dalton. They looked for a place in between, and found their home in Hunt. About the time they got settled, in 2018, Funk heard a presentation about Kerr-Konnect at a League of Women Voters meeting, and decided it sounded like the kind of service to the community she wanted to become involved with.
She says, “Be kind to other people, and help others whenever you can.”
