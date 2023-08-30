Songwriters
Deb Rouse, the new Kerrville Folk Festival executive director, is already busy planning events for the rest of 2023, and 2024 events to the 52nd Folk Festival in May and June. She is ready to welcome guests at the “Welcome Home” sign and rock garden.

The Kerrville Folk Festival’s new executive director, Deb Rouse, says she grew up with the festival. “My parents started attending the Kerrville Folk Festival in 1975. The next year, they brought me and my sister. Since she started attending the festival, my mother, Liz Rouse, has only missed one. I continued to attend the festival through college, then took a hiatus to focus on my career. I returned in 2000, and haven’t missed a festival since.”

Rouse says she was born in Guelph, a city in Southwestern Ontario, Canada. When she was two years old, her family moved to Las Cruces, N.M., so her father, Bruce Rouse, could study for his masters degree. When she was four, they moved to Austin so he could earn a Ph.D. at the University of Texas. “My parents loved Austin, so we stayed there.”

