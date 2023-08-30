Songwriters

The Kerrville Folk Festival’s new executive director, Deb Rouse, says she grew up with the festival. “My parents started attending the Kerrville Folk Festival in 1975. The next year, they brought me and my sister. Since she started attending the festival, my mother, Liz Rouse, has only missed one. I continued to attend the festival through college, then took a hiatus to focus on my career. I returned in 2000, and haven’t missed a festival since.”
Rouse says she was born in Guelph, a city in Southwestern Ontario, Canada. When she was two years old, her family moved to Las Cruces, N.M., so her father, Bruce Rouse, could study for his masters degree. When she was four, they moved to Austin so he could earn a Ph.D. at the University of Texas. “My parents loved Austin, so we stayed there.”
After graduating from John H. Reagan High School in 1981, Rouse attended Rice University, where she earned a bachelor of arts in managerial studies and material science. Working as a paralegal, she started law school at the South Texas College of Law. While she was there, a fellow student, Lindsey Lee, noticed her. “He worked out a way for us to meet. At the time, I had two Pekingese, Smokey and Bandit. We joke he seduced my dogs more than me. We married on Halloween 1992, after I graduated in 1991.”
After practicing law for two years, Rouse says she became an insurance consultant, working on large environmental cases. In 2000, she returned to the Folk Festival, eventually volunteering to work in the office. In 2015, she and Lindsey retired, bought an RV, and travelled North America full-time. When then ED Mary Muse decided to retire, Rouse thought about how important the festival was to her, and decided to apply. In March, the Foundation offered her the position. “We thought it over carefully, and I accepted. I became the executive director April 15.”
She says the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization, with an 11-member board of directors. Rouse is assisted by four paid employees, including Office Manager Cheyenne Pearl, Media and Marketing Shannon Holt, Operations Manager Trista Rizk, and Facilities Specialist Tanner Adamson, who run the 50-acre ranch and the programs, along with scores of volunteers.
Rouse says while the 18-day festival in May and June is the best-known of the events the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation puts on at Quiet Valley Ranch, they actually keep busy all year. “We also do a number of other programs to support and encourage songwriters, One of those programs is the Grassy Hill New Singer-Songwriters Competition.
“We accept 950 entries by songwriters, playing two of their own songs each. We have 14 screeners, songwriters who write for a living. They winnow the 950 down to 24 individuals who are invited to the festival. They perform in Threadgill Theater, and are judged for songcraft and presentation, to find six winners. The six then play a New Folk Award Winner songwriters’ concert. We’ve had entries by the likes of Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, and Robert Earl Keen.”
But she says the festival isn’t just about big names on the stage. Other activities include everything from yoga to chapel services to family concerts featuring storytellers and musical performances geared toward both the young, and the young-at-heart. There is a songwriters’ school to help musicians move up to the next level. At Kidsville parents and children can work on crafts and arts, and make music together.
Besides the three weeks of the festival, she says in the fall the Foundation stages a three-day “Welcome Home” festival, and in July they run a camp for 45 to 65 youth from Boys and Girls Clubs of America. In coordination with Schreiner University, they offer “Music at the Mansion” programs. They are already planning a special event around the April 12, 2024 eclipse.
Rouse says, “The Kerrville Folk Festival’s mission is ‘To promote public appreciation and support for songwriters, the songwriting craft, and the gift folk music offers to the world.’ As the new executive director, I am humbled by the sacred duty I feel to this community. I believe if you don’t have a backup plan, you have no plan at all, so I’m going to continue to rely on the support of the amazing KFF family, and learn the lessons I need to learn.”
