Texas Division of Emergency Management Region 6 Assistant Chief Jay Hall will be hosted by the Hill Country Preppers on June 17 at 6 p.m. at Buzzie’s BBQ.
Hall joined TDEM in March 2005 as the Regional Liaison Officer in Beaumont, Texas. He served as the State Regional Liaison Officer during Hurricanes Rita, Ike, Gustav and Humberto.
Hall was promoted to State Coordinator in 2012 for DPS Region 2 which included 35 counties and the daily coordination of 7 district coordinators. He transferred to DPS Region 6, which includes Kerr County, in May of 2017. Hall was deployed to SE Texas for Hurricane Harvey and helped coordinate TDEM activities for the mass casualty shooting in Sutherland Springs.
He also deployed to the Rio Grande Valley for Hurricanes Dolly and Alex. Other past deployments include responding to the FLDS Polygamist compound incident in El Dorado and then San Angelo, the 2012 Ebola outbreak response in Dallas County, catastrophic wildfires in Amarillo that burned over 1 million acres in 2006, Super Bowl 45 in Arlington, Super Bowl 51 in Houston, and numerous tornado, fire and flood responses throughout the State of Texas.
This month the Hill Country Preppers celebrate nine years of Emergency Preparedness education in the Hill Country.
For more information, contact Steve Lehman at (830) 739-5990 or at hcpreppers@gmail.com.
