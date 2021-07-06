P2K to host theater classes for senior adults

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, is once again offering a pair of special workshops in the theater arts aimed especially at adults who are "55 or better."
Guest instructor Janice Fronczak will return to Kerrville for the third year of P2K's special "Senior Adult Workshops."
This year's topics are "Creating and Performing an Original Monologue" and "Adult Scene Study Joy."
The first session, "Original Monologue," will run July 12-16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will guide participants through the process of creating and performing their own, original one- to two-minute monologue drawing inspiration from a personal memento.
The second session, "Scene Study," will run July 19-23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will focus on theater exercises that engage the mind and memory in a safe, fun environment.
Fronczak is currently Professor of Theater at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and has led two previous sets of summer workshops for seniors at Playhouse 2000.
Most recently, the 2020 sessions, which were adapted to provide Covid-safe activities, revolved around creating a "Radio Play" that was written and performed by participants, and recorded. The resulting play, "Murder at the Theater" can be heard on P2K's web page, caillouxperformingarts.com/workshops/.
Each one-week session costs just $55 per person for all five days. A two-weekend package including both sessions is available for just $110.
All workshop activities will take place in the Werlein Annex Studio, 935 Jefferson St., immediately next door to The Cailloux Theater on the campus of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
Participation in the two sessions will be limited, so those interested are encouraged to enroll soon. Enrollment is available online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
Or, to avoid online convenience fees, you can enroll at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
