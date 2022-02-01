Playhouse 2000 has announced a change in a concert planned for early February. The Cailloux Performances presentation of "Classic Nashville Live" has been rescheduled due to COVID complications for the tour.
"Late Friday we received notice that, due to COVID-related concerns, Jason Petty and the cast of "Classic Nashville Live" were forced to postpone their appearances in Texas. Their Kerrville stop had been scheduled for Feb. 5," said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown.
"While this leg of the tour was disrupted by cancellations, other performances across the country are taking place as planned. We arranged for the first available new date that Mr. Petty can return to Kerrville, and the concert is now set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m."
Patrons holding tickets have been informed by email that their tickets will automatically move to the new date, and there's nothing they need to do now.
Any patrons who cannot attend the concert on the new date can request a refund of the ticket face value by email to Susan@caillouxtheater.com.
"We all regret that this change has become necessary," Brown added. "Jason in particular wanted us to pass along his apologies. He plans to make it up to us with his appearance in October."
Arrangements for Jason Petty's appearance in Kerrville are made by Playhouse 2000, Inc. managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
More information, including other performances coming to the Cailloux, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
