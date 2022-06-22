Pete Calderon tells Kerrville about the State Hospital

Community Relations Assistant Director Pete Calderon says Kerrville State Hospital is charged with taking care of Texas citizens who have mental illnesses, who have committed offenses, and who are mandated by the state to be there.
“We are a 100 percent ‘forensic’ facility,” he says. “That means our patients have had an interaction with the law. But they have also been through a ‘Danger Review Board,’ which has found they are not a danger to themselves or others. One of my biggest goals is to inform the community that KSH is a safe place, both for employees and for patients.”
That doesn’t mean there isn’t any conflict, he says. “We house 20 people per unit, of different backgrounds, nationalities, and cultures. Sometimes it’s like having Thanksgiving with all your family, when not everybody gets along.” He adds, “It is what it is.”
He says the average stay is four to five years. When patients arrive, they fall into two categories.
A small percentage have been found not competent to stand trial. That means they don’t understand the purpose of a trial, and the consequences that may be imposed. He says those patients are educated on the legal system, including the roles of judges, juries and attorneys, and prepared to go to court to resolve their offenses.
But he says most of the KSH patients have been found “not guilty by reason of insanity.” They weren’t aware of what happened at the time of the occurrence, or what they did wrong. They receive treatments, including both therapies and medication, to give them the tools necessary to function in the normal world.
Therapy and education aren’t all of what happens. Calderon says, “The patients here stay busy day-to-day. Besides classes, about 70 percent of them have regular jobs on campus. KSH does the laundry for seven Texas facilities, and we wash about 25,000 pounds per day. We also have a garden, and other employment opportunities.”
He says with about 600 employees, KSH is the third largest employer in Kerrville. They currently have space and funding for 220 patients, but when the new maximum security unit is completed that will add 70 more beds.
Calderon says one of his main roles is liaison with the Volunteer Services Council. “They are a 501(c)3 organization the State of Texas has an agreement with. They raise funds to provide many of the things we can’t spend state money on. That includes small things, like birthday and Christmas presents for patients, to bigger projects like the small movie theater patients can go to. They built the raised-bed garden and plant house where patients can work. They provided computers for our library. They add the humanistic part of what KSH does, building a small community at the hospital, which is vital to prepare patients to succeed in the larger community outside. And taxpayers don’t have to pay for it.”
He says he and Caryn Talarico, the KSH director of public relations, work with the VSC “like a married couple” both for fundraising, and the VSC’s other mission, providing community outreach for education and mental health awareness for Kerrville. They just completed one of their biggest annual projects, the “Shatter the Stigma Five-K Run” on June 11, which raised both funds and community awareness.
Calderon says he was born and raised in Kerrville. “I attended kindergarten at Doyle School, went to Tivy Elementary and then Peterson Junior High, and graduated from Tivy High School in 1991.” He earned an associates degree in physical therapy from St. Philip's College, then attended University of Texas San Antonio. He worked in physical therapy in San Antonio until 2005.
He says, “In 2005, on April 15, I became the manager of the 600-acre Horseshoe Mountain Ranch, and June 1 also started working at KSH as a physical therapist. I helped patients become higher functioning. But people always said I should be in public relations. I changed careers in 2012, and took my present position as assistant director of community relations.”
He attends Notre Dame Church, and when he was at one of their events he was introduced to Amanda Watkins. “I didn’t pay attention,” he admits. “I was concentrating on buying raffle tickets to win a Harley. But a couple of weeks later I saw her walk into church, and thought, ‘I wish I could meet her. Wait. Weren’t we introduced?’ I asked her to go to lunch at Francisco’s, and we were married Sept. 23 of 2010. Amanda is a licensed professional counselor, and mental health specialist at KSH.”
He says now they have a son, Joaquin. “He’s eight, and attends Tally Elementary. My Mom, Lisa Calderon, was also born and raised in Kerrville, and she watches him when he’s not in school. Managing the ranch, I can share experiences with him hunting, fishing and riding ATVs.”
Calderon says out in the community he’s also involved with Kerrville’s Fourth on the River, is the vice chair of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce board, last year’s chair of Leadership Kerr County, and a member of the Kerr County Capital Improvements Committee. That led him to be named one of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation’s “Top Forty” for 2021.
He likes to quote Kurt Cobain, “I'd rather you not like me for who I am, than love me for who I am not.”
