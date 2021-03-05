Join Cowboy Artist of America Sculptor Jason Scull April 12-14 at the Museum of Western Art for a three-day workshop on sculpting the Western horse and figure.
In addition to learning how to sculpt the horse, Scull will address other sculpting issues that may come up. This class will be limited to eight participants to allow for individual attention and social distancing.
For the safety of all those involved, participants will be asked to present a negative COVID test prior to attending.
The workshop will be held in the Masel Quinn open air pavilion on the museum campus. The workshop will be a broadly based hands-on event in which materials, construction of the armature, application of clay, anatomy design, composition and concept development will be supplied.
A materials list will be provided upon registration. Cost for the workshop is $450 per participant. The workshop fee includes lunch and refreshments for two breaks daily. The fee for MOWA members is $400.
Scull has been sculpting professionally since 1987, receiving his art education primarily through early Cowboy Artists of America workshops and private study. He was invited to become a member of the Cowboy Artists of America in 2011. He has received numerous awards for his work and is in private and corporate collections in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. He is currently the resident sculptor at the Museum of Western Art.
The Museum of Western Art is dedicated to telling the story of the American West through art, architecture, artifacts, and educational programming. Originally known as the Cowboy Artists of America Museum, the Kerrville, Texas museum is a leading tourist attraction of the famous Texas Hill Country, 60 miles west of San Antonio.
For more information, contact the Museum of Western Art at 896-2553 or dbeauchamp@mowatx.com. The Museum is located at 1550 Bandera Highway, Kerrville TX 78028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.