Playhouse 2000 prepares gospel musical for Christmas

Lovers of Gospel music, and anyone looking for an old-fashioned, feel-good, Christmas celebration, should make plans now to enjoy Playhouse 2000’s presentation of “A Sanders Family Christmas” at the VK Garage Theater in December.
“A Sanders Family Christmas” is the sequel to the popular musical “Smoke on the Mountain,” featuring the talented Sanders family of Bluegrass/Gospel performers and their appearance at the quaint Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in North Carolina.
The show features more than 20 traditional and popular Christmas tunes performed in the Bluegrass style, plus stories of the season, reminiscences of Christmases past, and a glimpse of rural America in 1941.
The cast features David Cummings and Maggie Meek as Burl and Vera Sanders, the heads of the musical family. Many will remember David from his role as “Mr. Mushnik” in “Little Shop of Horrors.” Maggie is returning to the P2K stage for the first time since her star turn as “Anna” in “The King and I.”
They are joined by Kevin Nixon as Burl’s brother “Stanley,” Brandon Newton and Rachael Branum as the twins “Dennis” and “Denise,” and Rebekah Remlinger as older sister “June” (she “doesn’t sing, she signs”). Both Rachael and Rebekah, sisters in real life, are making their Playhouse 2000 debut.
The cast is rounded out by Anthoney Farmer, fresh from his role as “King Ahasuerus” in P2K’s Spring Musical “For Such A Time As This,” as “Reverend Mervin Oglethorpe,” the pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist who is a little sweet on June.
The group is supported by a four-piece band featuring Julie Roberts on piano, plus guitar, bass and mandolin/banjo.
“A Sanders Family Christmas” will be presented from Dec. 2-18, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults, $15 for children and students.
Because of the intimate nature of the VK Garage Theater, seating is limited and advance reservations are recommended.
They can be made by visiting or calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
The VK Garage Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed on behalf of The City of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000, Inc. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
