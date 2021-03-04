Arcadia Live announces their Spring schedule, starting with March events:
• Friday, March 5 – John Baumann with special guest, Scott Sean White.
A Texas songwriter with a classic country sound. Paired with Kerrville-native, Scott Sean White, opening the show- it’s bound to be a great night.
• Saturday, March 6 – The Derailers
A fun dance band, whose “native habitat” is the famous honky-tonk, Broken Spoke, in Austin, Texas.
• Friday, March 26 – Kylie Frey
This young voice on the Country music scene makes an impression with her authentic, heartfelt music.
• Saturdsay, March 27 – Shinyribs
Country-soul, swamp-funk, Americana good times will be had with this band.
Acardia Live! staff is especially looking forward to hosting Scott Sean White on our stage. He grew up in Kerrville, watching movies at the Arcadia in the 70s.
Learn more about the artist and his debut album: https://www.cowboysindians.com/2021/02/video-premiere-scott-sean-white/.
Tickets for all upcoming shows are available by logging on to www.thearcadialive.org/calendar/ or via phone at 315-5483.
Tickets are limited to practice safe social distancing so be sure to buy ahead of time. Tickets will go on sale for Shinyribs and Kylie Frey soon.
The Arcadia Theatre, overlooking the Guadalupe River, has been a cultural cornerstone and the locale for generations of stories for Kerrville, Texas since it was built in 1926. Arcadia Live is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
The non-profit organization plans to give this historic theatre new life in its next century by reclaiming its status as a hub for the community and showcasing classic films, live music, comedy shows, and private functions.
If you would like more information regarding any of our upcoming events, please call Katie McCarty at 315-5483 or email at boxoffice@ thearcadialive.org.
