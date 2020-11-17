Looking for that one-of-a-kind Christmas gift this year?
The Hill Country Arts Foundation’s Visual Arts Center is hosting a “Glass Fusing with Patrick McDaniel” workshop on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.
McDaniel will teach students how to create beautiful glass pendants and a small decorative dish.
Tuition for the class is $70 for HCAF members and $75 for non-members. An additional $35 supply fee will also be payable to the instructor.
To begin the three-hour class, a discussion will be held on getting started, safety, decals, stacking, mica/rubber stamps and etching.
The next step will be the creation of glass pieces.
For this class, the instructor will provide the tools and the glass.
To register or for more information, call 367-5121 or visit www. hcaf.com.
