The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Registration for the 12th Annual Salvation Army Open Golf Tournament, happening Monday, Sept. 18, is underway.

