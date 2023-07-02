The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Registration for the 12th Annual Salvation Army Open Golf Tournament, happening Monday, Sept. 18, is underway.
This important fundraising event will be taking place in the fall this year at the beautiful Riverhill Country Club, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sign up as a four-player team, and choose your sponsorship; Par, Birdie, or Eagle. The first prize team will win a $600 Riverhill gift card. Participants can also enter to win door prizes and a putter in our putting contest.
Benefitting the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville, all proceeds from the tournament will directly impact local youth who are enrolled in the club.
Currently, the club welcomes over 200 youth, more than 50 percent of whom have received a scholarship.
Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with all players receiving a goodie bag. Breakfast will then be provided. Following the conclusion of the tournament, award and door prize winners will be announced and lunch will be served.
Please consider lending your support to the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville by sponsoring and playing.
For additional information, sponsorship opportunities, and more, contact the front desk at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, (830) 315-5762 or visit our website at KerrvilleKroc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.