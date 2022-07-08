The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library staff is looking for participants to share their memories of the 1967 grand opening of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, or happy memories of spending time at the library.
The recording will take place Friday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Each session will be five minutes in length.
Registration is required and started Friday, July 1.
All participants’ recordings will be edited and added to a short video that will be on display at the Founder’s Day event honoring Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth Butt on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event will feature a presentation on Mrs. Holdsworth-Butt by Dr. William Rector and music by the Short Street Band.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274.
