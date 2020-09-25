Siblings honor dad, play golf tourney across two continents

A six-hour time change and 6,000 miles could not spoil the Davidson Golf Day played in honor of the Davidson children’s dad, Alan.
For 28 years the Davidson family have played against each other to win the coveted trophy. Alan Davidson was a very keen golfer and introduced the game of golf to his three children, Gillian, Simon and Max.
It was after he died that their mother, Vi, suggested that the family play for the cup to celebrate his life and favorite sport.
For a number of years it was difficult to maintain the tradition because Gillian has made her home in Kerrville, while the boys live in the UK.
It was Max who had the idea of playing the match across the continents by suggesting that the guys tee off together at 2:45 p.m. British time and Gillian tee off at 8:45 a.m. to compensate for the 6-hour time change.
The boys played at Boughton Golf Club in Kent, so called “The Garden of England,” and Gillian played at Riverhill Country Club.
A number of RWGA members joined Gillian for her round of golf to make the occasion even more special. The Davidson’s were in contact with each other throughout the round and scores were conveyed via text messages.
The eventual winner was Max with a Stableford points score of 33.
Although the occasion brings out the competitiveness of the three siblings, Gillian says “no matter which one of us wins, the name Davidson will always be engraved on the cup.”
