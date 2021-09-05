Kerrville Pets Alive! is a nonprofit animal welfare charity serving Kerr County. KPA’s mission is to save homeless cats and dogs from euthanasia, by providing education, resources and support.
The Kerrville Pets Alive! office has limited cat and dog supplies. Pet owners in need should email info@kerrvillepetsalive.com.
KPA! is in need of small bags of dry and canned dog, puppy, kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter and pet house-training pads. Tax-deductible monetary donations may be made via the Kerrville Pets Alive! Facebook page, or the website at www.kerrvillepetsalive. org.
Mailed donations should be sent to KPA!, 317 Sidney Baker S., Ste. 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Walk-in donations are accepted at 414 Clay St., Kerrville, on weekdays.
Residents who are missing pets should contact Kerr County Animal Services at 257-3100.
Ask the staff at the KCAS office about pet reclaim fees.
