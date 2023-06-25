Parks & Recreation 2023 Activity Guide honored

The City of Kerrville’s 2023 Parks & Recreation Activity Guide received an Award of Excellence at the Texas Association of Municipal Officers’ annual awards banquet June 8 in the Special Publications category for cities with population less than 75,000.
The city’s Activity Guide, which contains information on every park, program, and event the Parks and Recreation Department offers throughout the year as well as events at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the Kerrville Police Department, is designed in-house by the Parks and Recreation Department and the city’s Public Information Office. Since the city first began printing the Activity Guide, it has seen a steady growth in the size of the magazine and the programs offered. The first guide was printed in 2014 and was 16 pages; the 2023 guide is 64 pages. The city has also seen a significant increase in the attendance at programs and events that can be directly attributed to the publication of the magazine, which is mailed to every City of Kerrville utility customer, and is also available at the Parks and Recreation office and online at https://heyzine.com/ flip-book/3d3dd57160.html.
