P2K Agatha Christie Thriller ‘A Murder is Announced’

It’s Friday the 13th in Chipping-Cleghorn, a small village in rural England, and a notice in the Gazette has announced a murder for 6:30 p.m.
This ominous advertisement sets the stage for the upcoming presentation by Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater.
The classic thriller “A Murder is Announced” will be presented in the Cailloux Theater from Aug. 4-20, directed by Amy Goodyear and designed by Judd Vermillion.
Playwright Leslie Darbon has crafted a fast-paced and witty adaptation of Christie’s original novel, which features the feisty amateur detective “Miss Marple.” Because Christie never wrote a play for Miss Marple, Darbon’s adaptation provides the first opportunity to see her on stage.
The play opens with that highly unusual personal notice in the local weekly newspaper, and the twists and turns that begin there are sped along by the light-hearted adaptation, which will keep audiences both enthralled and entertained.
“A Murder is Announced” will be presented for three weekends in the Cailloux Theater, from Aug. 4-20, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced $24 and $27, with discounts for Children and Students. Reservations are available at the Cailloux Box Office, by telephone at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where a small convenience fee in addition to the ticket price is charged.
Playhouse 2000, in addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
