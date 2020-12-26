Kerr County, Pets Alive! make good team

Kerr County, Texas is working alongside Kerrville Pets Alive to enhance the operation of Kerr County Animal Services and to not only save, but also improve the lives of dogs and cats.
Kerrville Pets Alive! (KPA!) was established last year in answer to a call by Kerr County Commissioners’ Court for the formation of a nonprofit to assist with funding, educational endeavors, pet adoptions and publicity for Kerr County Animal Services.
A 501(c)(3) organization, KPA!'s mission is to save Kerr County cats and dogs from euthanasia by keeping pets out of the county’s animal facility and by assisting Kerr County Animal Services with resources needed to help find homes for impounded animals.
“I have been very happy with the support KPA! has provided Kerr County Animal Services,” said Commissioner Jonathan Letz, who serves as the liaison commissioner for the county’s animal services division. “KPA! has provided both financial assistance and suggestions concerning operations and the long-term direction for Kerr County Animal Services.”
Since KPA!'s formation in 2019, there has been a substantial reduction in the number of Kerr County cats and dogs euthanized. (Although not affiliated with any other organization, KPA! shares the American Pets Alive! mission to save pets from euthanasia.)
“I think this has been a win-win for the community,” Letz said.
“Kerrville Pets Alive!” will continue to assess and provide for the needs of Kerr County Animal Services as well as the community, in the effort to keep pets in homes and out of the county facility,” said Karen Guerriero, a KPA! board member.
KPA! is currently accepting donations of cat and dog food and litter for distribution to pet owners in need.
Donations may be delivered between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to the KPA! office, located at 414 Clay Street in Kerrville.
Pet owners in need may come by the office to pick up supplies or reach out to KPA! by sending email to info@kerrvillepetsalive.org to arrange delivery.
While the physical address for Kerrville Pets Alive! is the 414 Clay Street location mentioned above, its mailing address is: Kerrville Pets Alive!, 317 Sidney Baker Street, Suite 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, TX 78028.
