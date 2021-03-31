Wendele offers etiquette classes to local youth

Mindy Wendele’s “Social Graces” classes mark, for her, a return to the Arcadia Theater.
She says, “I remember going to see my first movie, the 1956 ‘The Ten Commandments.’ We went to the Arcadia, and my father, Sidney Nicholson, wore a suit. My mother Marj Nicholson and I wore our Sunday best.”
Now, because she says, “Manners never go out of style, and etiquette is more than knowing which fork to use,” she’s returning to the Arcadia in April to teach her basic and advanced “Social Graces” classes for youth, from junior high to high school.
She says the basic sessions will teach how to engage someone in conversation, how to act at events from sports banquets to formal weddings, what a place setting is, and why it’s that way.
“Knowledge is confidence,” Wendele says. “Confidence leads to kindness. When you know the craft, you understand how to help others feel at ease.”
She says social graces can depend on the situation. “If I go to lunch with my husband, I expect to have doors opened and my chair pulled out. If I’m at a business lunch between equals, that wouldn’t be the case. Social graces are important in navigating society. We’ve gotten a lot more casual, just look at movies from the fifties. But basic manners are still needed at church, at school, in the office, or at sports events.”
She calls them “Practical etiquette and methods that win in business, relationships and life.”
She offers an example. “A young man goes to his girlfriend’s house. The parents are going to be watching him. With social graces he will be confident, he will show respect, he will be a proper guest, and he will respond with gratitude. Just saying, ‘Thank you,’ whether someone hands him a drink or serves him a meal, goes a long way toward convincing protective parents that he is good boyfriend material. After he leaves, the parents will say, ‘His mother raised him right’.”
Wendele says her classes will also delve into technology. “The devices we have today are great, but we’re raising a challenged generation; they’ve learned to text instead of talk. But in a situation where they’re on display, an interview, a meeting, presenting a resume, complete sentences are important. Even with the devices, there’s a gracious way to answer a cell phone call, project themselves over the wires, and come to a positive ending.”
She says they will also learn correspondence, including what is the makeup of a physical letter, whether business or friendly, and how to properly fold an 8 1/2 by 11 letter to fit the envelopes expressly designed for it.
Her classes will follow a modified cotillion format. Her sixth through eighth-grade students will attend five one-hour lessons. They will interact with adults, conduct a theater activity, and for the fifth session have a meal, from setting the table through eating. “And we’ll serve something that’s a bit of a challenge, like Cornish game hen.”
High school students will have a more advanced class, in two 1 1/2-hour sessions, covering from prom to graduation to thank-you notes.
Eventually Wendele says she will establish full-blown cotillion classes, with formal dress, dances and meals, and she has already conducted classes for Schreiner University seniors, about to venture into the world of business and society. She offers seminars for groups of all ages, particularly those on the corporate track, as well as one-one-one mentoring.
Wendele says she’s a sixth-generation Texan, born in the old Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital at Main and Sidney Baker, and raised in Kerrville. “I came of age in a time where letters were on paper and handwritten, courtesies were both given and appreciated, and the bonds between people were built on the social graces of polite society.”
She says she graduated from Tivy High School in 1975, completed the then two-year program at Schreiner College, and attended Angelo State University. She was certified by the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma, the only professional-level program of its type in the U.S.
After completing her studies, Wendele says she worked for her mother, Marj. “We traveled all over the world, and I still love to travel. When I graduated, I couldn’t wait to get out of Kerrville. But after about five years, I couldn’t wait to get back.” Returning to Kerrville, she ran the Main Street program for 19 years.
While she was working so closely with the city, especially when serving on the City Council, she kept running into then Kerrville Fire Chief Raymond Holloway at staff meetings. “In 2000 we went on our first date, along with my daughter, Meredith, to Chili’s. We got married in 2004, and I’m glad that was in time for Raymond to meet my father, Sidney.”
She says Meredith is now married to Jared Jakovich, and they live in Lockhart with Wendele’s eight-year-old grandson, Foster.
In December of 2013 she says she took on a new challenge, becoming executive director of Families & Literacy, a position she held until June of 2020. After retiring from that position, she is now “going out on her own,” while returning to her Arcadia roots, with her Social Graces business.
“Though our world has changed greatly in the digital age, the needs we have for connection and small efforts that make the big difference have not changed. One class at a time, Social Graces develops these important personal skills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.