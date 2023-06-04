The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for an Adult Co-Ed Adult Kickball League. Grab some friends and organize a team.
Registration is $350 per team and the deadline for registration is June 30. Late registration will be accepted until July 7, with an additional $50 late fee.
All teams will require a minimum of 10 players, and four teams of will be required to begin the league.
The season will open on July 12 and will follow a standard league format of 9 versus 9 play with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the end of the season. Games will be played on Wednesdays at the Kerrville Sports Complex located at 111 Home Run Dr.
