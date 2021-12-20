Symphony to perform ‘Outlaws & Heroes’ Jan. 8

The Symphony of the Hills presents its annual Pops Concert “Outlaws and Heroes: new frontiers,” on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor and musical director, invites the public to “welcome the New Year with a musical exploration of the universal drive to seek new frontiers and accomplishments.”
“It always feels so wonderful bringing to life the ballet of Aaron Copland, especially one about the outlaw Billy the Kid,” Dowdy said. “Then we get to explore the music of Scotland with Mendelssohn’s Overture ‘The Hebrides,’ along with other adventurous selections I know the audience will enjoy.”
The music program includes:
• Alfred Newman – Main Title from “How the West was won;”
• Aaron Copland – “Ballet Suite” from “Billy the Kid;”
• Felix Mendelssohn – Overture “The Hebrides;”
• Gwyneth Walker - “Open the Door;”
• Markewitz, Arr. Phillipe – “The Wild, Wild West;”
• Arr. Calvin Custer – “The American Frontier.”
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393.
Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
The Pops Concert is sponsored by Happy State Bank, and funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Upcoming Symphony of the Hills concerts are:
• “Heart of the Strings: Hidden Beauty,” Feb. 24, 2022;
• “Primitive Echoes: Mystery of War and Peace,” April 28, 2022.
Full descriptions of each concert along with ticket links are available at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
