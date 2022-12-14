Cailloux Performances Series continues in January with acrobats from Africa

The 2022/23 Cailloux Performances series, sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty, will continue in January with the spectacular ZuZu African Acrobats, visiting Kerrville from their home in Tanzania for a show on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
The ZuZu Acrobats are a troupe which bases their performances on 2,000 years of history.
They bring modern art and passion with them everywhere they go, celebrating their Bantu culture through jaw-dropping acrobatics, live music, singing, dancing, and more.
ZuZu features a cast of 14, including nine highly-trained acrobats accompanied by three traditional dancers and two musicians. Together they present 90 minutes of gravity-defying stunts intermingled with glimpses of the beauty of the Tanzanian culture of East Africa.
The interactive show includes human pyramids, dish spinning, stick balance, contortion, chair balance, unicycling, juggling, hand to hand balance, pole acts, and hoop diving, plus traditional music and dance, and a smattering of comedy.
Each of the show's acrobats has graduated from the Baba Watoto School for Performing Arts, which is internationally renowned for producing the highest-quality performers. They perform under the leadership of Artistic Director Matiga Koba, a lifelong proponent of African dance, music and art.
This is the third presentation of the 2022-23 season of Cailloux Performances, presented by Playhouse 2000, Inc.
Events remaining in the season include "The Highwaymen Live," a tribute to Waylon, Willie and Johnny, on Feb. 25, the “ViVA Trio of Sopranos” on March 25, and Houston-based classical wind quintet "WindSync" on April 23.
ZuZu Acrobats will also perform for more than 1,500 school children from KISD and four other school districts as part of the Young People's Performances Series, sponsored by the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation.
Tickets to see ZuZu African Acrobats on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. are priced from $22 to $48, with 40 percent off for all children and students.
These and all other Cailloux City Center tickets can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393. All are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest conven- ience fees will apply.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is managed and programmed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc.
