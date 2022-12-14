Cailloux Performances Series continues in January with acrobats from Africa
Celebrating 2,000 years of East African culture, ZuZu African Acrobats will offer their spectacular exhibition of amazing acrobatics, cultural dance, and traditional music as the next offering in the Cailloux Performances series on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The series is sponsored by Century 21 the Hills Realty.

The ZuZu Acrobats are a troupe which bases their performances on 2,000 years of history.

