Symphony of the Hills concert set for Dec. 7

Symphony of the HIlls will be joined by the Grand Symphony Chorus to present “Gloria: Celestial Holiday Music” on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Cailloux Theater.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a wine reception at 6:30 p.m. in the theater lobby.
The program will include:
• “Christmas Festival,” Leroy Anderson;
• “Gloria,” John Milford Rutter;
• Music from Handel’s “Messiah,” Georg Friedrich Händel;
• “Polonaise” from Christmas Eve Suite, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov;
• “American Spiritual Festival” arr, Steven L. Rosenhaus;
• “Hamabdil,” Granville Ransome Bantock;
• “Hava Nagilah,” arr, Kreger;
• “A Holly Jolly Sing-Along,” James Stephenson.
The event is sponsored by James Avery Artisan Jewelry.
Tickets start at $24 and can be reserved online at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.