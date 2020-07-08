‘Outsider’ opens July 10; Bobby Flores, July 18

At least as of this writing, some shows are still scheduled to appear on the stages of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts in July.
The Playhouse 2000 production of the comedy "The Outsider" is scheduled to open on July 10 in the VK Garage Theater, and Texas Swing artist Bobby Flores is on tap to appear on the Cailloux Theater stage on July 18.
"We know that everyone is hoping for a return to "normal" activity," said Jeffrey Brown, Executive Director Playhouse 2000, Inc., the company that manages the Cailloux City Center. "We're trying very hard to follow the appropriate steps to get us a bit closer."
He lists a variety of steps being taken now to help reduce the risk to the audience posed by the Covid-19 health crisis.
Both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters have undergone a thorough sanitation procedure in preparation for re-opening, and will be re-cleaned each time they are used.
Doors to the auditoriums will open a full hour in advance of show time to avoid large groups waiting in the lobby.
The audience is urged to wear appropriate face coverings when entering the hall, during intermission, and when exiting. Disposable masks will be provided upon request.
All ushers will be masked, and will avoid physical contact with the audience. No tickets will be torn nor playbills hand-distributed. There will be no concessions sales.
Seating in both halls has been arranged so that no pair of sold seats are within the recommended six feet of 'social distance' from another pair.
Ushers will help audiences remain distanced by restricting the number of guests in the restroom together, and structuring the exit from seats at the end of the concert.
"The Outsider," a hilarious parody by Paul Slade Smith, will be presented by an all-volunteer cast and crew in the VK Garage Theater from July 10-26. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday Matinee's will be presented on July 19 and Juy 26 at 2:30 p.m. All seats are priced at $22, and the maximum capacity of the auditorium has been reduced from 110 to just 32.
Bobby Flores and the Yellow Rose Band will appear on the Cailloux Theater stage on Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. Available seating has been reduced from 820 to just 220 to allow for appropriate distancing, and all seats are priced at just $25.
Reservations for both shows can be made online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or by calling the Cailloux Box Office at 896-9393. Any party larger than two guests should call so that specific seating arrangements can be made.
Playhouse 2000 manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
