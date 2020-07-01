‘Shakespeare in the Park’ set for July 3-4

With unique provisions to help the audience maintain healthy distancing, Playhouse 2000's annual "Shakespeare in the Park" presentation is still on the schedule for Friday and Saturday, July 3-4. Performances of "King Lear" begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.
The event has moved to the "front lawn" of the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, where the audience can spread out on blankets or lawn chairs, and even enjoy the show from the safety of their car.
"We're employing some unusual technology for this event," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We've picked up a low-power FM-Radio transmitter that will broadcast the show within our parking lot. People will be able to watch from the safety their cars and still enjoy the audio of the live performance."
As always, there's no admission charge to enjoy "Shakespeare In the Park," which is made possible by the support of sponsor the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
Contributions to support this event and all the work done by Playhouse 2000 are welcome. Gifts can be sent via the online donation link at caillouxperformingarts.com, or by texting the word "LEAR2020" to number 44321.
When arriving for the show, guests who want to sit on the lawn should plan to park away from the "front row" of parking spaces, leaving those for folks who prefer not to leave their cars.
P2K is encouraging both proper social distances and face masks for guests on the lawn. In accordance with recommendations from the State of Texas, lawn seating will be capped at 100 guests.
"King Lear" is a powerful tale of power and intrigue which many believe was penned by the Bard during one of many closures of his theater due to an outbreak of Bubonic Plague.
"Of course, we didn't have any idea that this little bit of history was going to become an ironic side note to our production," Brown says. "But it's an amazing addition to the long list of reasons Shakespeare's plays seem to defy aging. Here we are, fully 400 years later, recognizing how much we share with those times."
Brown also adds the caveat that has become so common: plans may change.
If the situation warrants, this event may be postponed again, or even cancelled.
P2K encourages a visit to their website or facebook.com/playhouse2000 to check for late news before heading to the theater.
For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
