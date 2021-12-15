World-famous Kingston Trio coming to Kerrville in January

Local audiences will have a chance to see the return of a legend next month. Playhouse 2000 is bringing the world-famous Kingston Trio to the Cailloux Theater on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.
First appearing in 1957 in San Francisco, the Kingston Trio took America by storm with a fresh take on the rich tradition of folk music, bringing it into the mainstream for the first time.
Through the 1960's the trio had record-breaking air play and sales and became world-famous, influencing the musical tastes of a generation.
Through changing times, the trio has played on, remaining popular for a simple reason: great songs that sound as good today as the first time we heard them.
Now, 58 years after "Tom Dooley" shot to the top of the charts, the trio is still on the road 30 weeks a year, bringing back all the great memories and making new ones.
All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich, have direct links to the original group.
Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor. Tim, a close friend to Mike since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds. Don has performed with the trio and plays the guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio's performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture - and the top of the music charts.
With hits including "Tom Dooley," "MTA (He Never Returned)," "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" and "Five Hundred Miles," the Kingston Trio will offer an evening of folk favorites guaranteed to please both long-time fans and new converts.
The Cailloux Theater appearance is part of the band's multi-city Texas tour in January, which includes stops in Lubbock, Arlington, and The Woodlands in addition to their closing show in Kerrville.
The group's travel schedule is tight, leading to the unusual show time of 5 p.m.
Tickets to enjoy "The Kingston Trio" are available in all sections, priced from $20 to $45, with discounts for students and children.
Seats can be reserved by visiting the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Box Office is always available by telephone at (830) 896-9393, and tickets can be purchased online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Patrons should note that online sales include a convenience fee.
"The Kingston Trio" is presented by Playhouse 2000, managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
