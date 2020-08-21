Benefit concert for Texas Lions Camp Aug. 27

A benefit concert for Texas Lions Camp will be held virtually, featuring Martyn Lucas. The live concert event has been planned to raise money for the Texas Lion’s Camp Building Fund to help rebuild TLC’s campus for future generations to enjoy.
The concert will be livestreamed on YouTube on Thursday, Aug. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Texas Lions Camp suffered significant damage to at least five structures from three major storms that occurred between March and May. The result of these storms was the loss and total destruction of Bunkhouse 2, significant structual damage of Bunkhouse 1, significant roofing damage to Jackson and Real dorms, as well has some of the equestrian center facilities.
In addition, TLC was not allowed to operate its summer program and gave up more than $250,000 in lost revenue from partnership programs that had to be sidelined due to COVID-19.
All gifts donated during the “Martyn Lucas: The Show Must Go On” event will be restricted as brick and mortar and demmed as having been received by the TLC Building Fund for CAMPaign Vision 2020 & Beyond.
Lucas was voted "World Piano Man" by Sir Elton John. He has performed as the “Phantom of the Opera” in Covent Garden, London and has appeared in 195 countries around the World. He sings over 650 songs in 14 voices and 7 languages.
The Texas Lions Camp is a residential camping facility offered at no cost to children between 7-16 years of age with qualifying physical disabilities, Type-1 diabetes, cancer, and down syndrome, from the state of Texas.
Event sponsors are currently being sought and range in value from $250 to $1,000.
For more information, visit www.lionscamp.com.
