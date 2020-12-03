Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, will launch their addition to the Hill Country's holiday celebrations on Friday when they open a "Concert Style" production of the classic "A Christmas Carol."
The one-hour telling of the iconic tale will be presented from Dec. 4-19 in the VK Garage Theater. Tickets, which are limited to just 40 per show to allow for social distancing, cost $22 per person.
This adaptation by Christopher Schario features a talented cast of seven who create all of the favorite characters in this classic ghost story, including P2K founder Kit Werlein in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
"We've had a lot of fun creating a true-to-the-original version of Mr. Dickens' story" said the show's co-director and P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We've included more than 50 projected images collected from various illustrators of the story over the years - that's just one way we're going to bring the story to life for our audiences."
"We really want to share something traditional to help people feel "normal" during this difficult time" he continued. "We thought long and hard about how to keep the rehearsal process safe for our volunteers, and this 'Concert Style' production - more than a reading, but not a fully staged play either - seemed like the right choice."
In addition to the regular run of performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, P2K is offering a special, family-friendly presentation on Thursday, Dec. 10, beginning at 7 p.m., when tickets are reduced to just $15, $10 for children.
Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the theater. All staff and volunteer ushers will use best safety practices to ensure minimum risk to those in attendance.
Because seating is limited, advance reservations are recommended.
The Cailloux Box Office is open on its regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling (830) 896-9393.
Messages can be left at any time to be returned to regular hours.
Tickets can also be reserved online by visiting www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
Online convenience fees apply to these orders.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and the VK Garage Theaters.
For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
