Launch party planned for July 23 at Cailloux Theater

Playhouse 2000 will introduce the new season of the Cailloux Performances series with a “Preview Party” on Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m., in the Cailloux Theater.
The party will offer complementary refreshments and a brief presentation previewing the six international events planned for the upcoming season of the popular performance arts series.
The Cailloux Performances were launched more than a decade ago with an eye toward filling the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts with a wide variety of high-quality events that otherwise would not be seen in a community the size of Kerrville.
“Our goal is to bring outstanding touring events from around the world to Kerrville, and make them accessible to audiences in the Hill Country,” said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown.
“In previous seasons of the Cailloux Performances, we’ve presented artists from Canada, Mexico, China, England, Ireland, and – of course – from all across the U.S., including great arts cities like Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles and New York.
“The season we’re announcing this month might be the most exciting one yet,” Mr. Brown continued. “We can’t wait for everyone to hear what we have planned.”
Guests at the preview party will have an opportunity to be “first in line” to buy season ticket packages following the presentation. Season packages offer savings of up to 15 percent off the cost of buying tickets individually.
The 2023/24 Cailloux Performances “Preview Party” will begin in the Cailloux Theater lobby at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. There is no admission charge.
Playhouse 2000, in addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
