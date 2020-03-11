P2K, Cailloux Theater host statewide conference

Kerrville will play host later this week to the annual statewide conference for theater practitioners – both professional and amateur – presented by Texas Nonprofit Theatres, based in Fort Worth.
The campus of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the intimate “black box” VK Garage Theater, the beautiful Cailloux Theater and even the new Kit Werlein Annex will all be busy Thursday through Saturday with a full schedule of activities.
Texas Nonprofit Theatres, Inc. is the statewide service organization formed in 1971 to provide support for theatres in Texas.
They offer services including educational workshops and performance and networking opportun- ities.
The Annual Conference is a yearly three-day gathering of theatre professionals and practitioners that features workshops, roundtables, the annual meetings for TNT Quads and Memberships, performances, social events, an awards ceremony and more.
One of the highlights of this year’s conference is an appearance by Fort Worth’s “Kids Who Care,” a performing ensemble made up of school-age singers/dancers/actors. They will be presenting their touring show and leading workshops and roundtable for conference attendees.
There will also be a variety of workshops at the 2020 Annual Conference, including one led by Kids Who Care founder Deborah Jung on their “KidPower Leadership” method. Others include a TCA Grant workshop, a budgeting discussion, and demonstrations on creating stage props.
All activities of the conference require registration, which is available at www.texastheatres.org, or in the lobby of the Inn of the Hills, the official conference hotel.
The full registration fee of $200 allows entry to all conference activities, including the 20-minute show vignettes, all workshops and roundtables, the Quad Meeting lunch, the Annual Meeting lunch and the “Kids Who Care” exhibition performance.
This is the first of a two-year commitment by Playhouse 2000 to host TNT’s annual conference.
While this year’s event expects to draw about 50 attendees from across the state, the 2021 conference will include the bi-annual American Association of Community Theater one-act-play competition, for which several hundred theater lovers from all corners of Texas will be expected to call Kerrville home for four days.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville’s Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.