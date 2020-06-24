Bobby Flores to headline Cailloux concert

Hill Country audiences will have their first opportunity in many weeks to enjoy live music onstage at the Cailloux Theater on July 18 when Texas Swing master Bobby Flores brings his Yellow Rose Band to Kerrville.
The show is being presented with sharply limited attendance in order to provide guests with appropriate distance between pairs of seats. A maximum of 220 tickets are available, each priced at a flat $25.
"We know that everyone is hoping for a return to ‘normal’ activity," said Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Cailloux Theater managers Playhouse 2000, Inc. "We're glad to be able offer an outstanding event, and we're taking steps to be sure than everyone will be safe while they enjoy the show."
The Cailloux Theater has undergone a thorough sanitation procedure in preparation for re-opening, and additional steps will be taken at show time to help keep the audience healthy.
"We're opening the doors to the auditorium a full hour in advance of show time to avoid large groups waiting in the lobby," Brown said. "All our ushers will be masked, and will avoid physical contact with the audience - we won't even tear tickets."
The auditorium's reserved seating has been arranged so that no pair of sold seats are within the recommended six feet of "social distance" from another pair.
"We're also going to help audiences remain distanced by restricting the number of guests in the rest room together, eliminating concession sales, and structuring the exit from seats at the end of the concert," Brown added.
The guests who are able to grab a pair of tickets will be treated to one of the greats of Texas Swing music.
Bobby Flores is a multiple-award-winning fiddler, guitarist, vocalist and composer who has appeared onstage and toured with superstars including Ray Price and the Cherokee Cowboys, Willie Nelson, Floyd Tillman, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, George Strait, and many more.
Bobby has earned awards for his artistry that include "Entertainer of the Year," "Male Artist of the Year," and "Fiddle Player of the Year." He's a member of the Country Music Association of Texas and the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame, was named the 2014 "Texas Musician of the Year" and in 2002 earned the "Grammy" Award.
Bobby Flores and the Yellow Rose Band will appear at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville, on Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. All seats are just $25, and reservations can be made online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or by calling the Cailloux Box Office at 896-9393. Any party larger than two guests should call so that specific seating arrangements can be made.
Playhouse 2000 manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.