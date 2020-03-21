Camerata postpones ‘Blueprint’ concert

Camerata San Antonio, the Classical Music Chamber Ensemble, has postponed a tribute to Beethoven at a planned “Blueprint” concert scheduled in Kerrville and Boerne, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 22, but will be rescheduled.
The program highlights Beethoven’s influence on the development of the string quartet. Around 1800, Beethoven’s experiments with the medium led to his “burst of energy” that resulted in the six works of Op. 18, to be featured on this program.
“Blueprint” is a piece by Caroline Shaw, the youngest composer ever to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music. “Blueprint” was composed for the Aizuri Quartet, which played its world premiere in April 2016 at Wolf Trap.
Alfred Schnittke’s “Third String Quartet” was composed in 1983. It is considered his attempt to reconcile tradition and historical awareness with modern music.
The scheduled program:
• Shaw: “Blueprint;”
• Schnittke: “String Quartet No. 3;”
• Beethoven: “String Quartet in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1.”
This was to be the group’s final concert of the season. The Grammy Award-nominated ensemble includes:
• Matthew Zerweck and Anastasia Parker, violin;
• Emily Freudigman, viola;
• Ken Freudigman, cello.
The concert would have taken place in Kerrville at the Rodman Steele Recital Hall in Junkin Worship Center, Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd.
In Boerne, the group would have performed at First United Methodist Church, 205 James St.
Camerata was also set to perform the same concert in San Antonio on Sunday, March 29, at the Luella Bennack Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway.
Tickets are $20 for adults; $8 for students.
For information on when the concert will be rescheduled, visit www.cameratasa.org.
Camerata San Antonio is a flexible chamber music ensemble presenting five impeccably prepared and curated concert programs per season in San Antonio, Kerrville and Boerne.
Camerata San Antonio is a 501(c)(3) organization that has generated strong critical praise and loyal audiences since its founding in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.