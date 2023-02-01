Rodgers and Hammerstein musical on stage this weekend

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, perhaps the best-loved creative team in Broadway history, will be center stage at the Cailloux Theater this weekend as Playhouse 2000 and Schreiner University Theatre present their little known musical gem “Me and Juliet.”
The pair wrote and produced some of the most famous and popular Broadway musicals, including “Oklahoma!”, “South Pacific,” “The King and I,” and “The Sound of Music,” all of which were turned into award-winning feature films.
Along with those well-known hits, Rodgers and Hammerstein also penned some lesser-known, but still enjoyable titles, including 1953’s “Me and Juliet.”
With classic R&H music, lyrics and “boy meets girl” story line, “Me and Juliet” tells the behind-the-scenes story of the cast, crew and audience of a long-running Broadway hit. Its best-known song is “No Other Love,” a number-one single for Perry Como in 1953.
The show will premiere on Friday, Feb. 3, with an available pre-show “Opening Night Dinner” catered by Rails, a Cafe at the Depot, beginning in the Cailloux Lobby at 6 p.m.
Reservations, which are required, add just $42 per person to the ticket price, including wine, salad, entree and dessert.
Saturday, Feb. 4 is “Schreiner Night” at the show, which has been designated as Schreiner University’s “Centennial Musical,” part of their year-long 100th Anniversary Celebration.
All current and past students, faculty, and staff are invited to gather to enjoy the show together, and partake in a post-show reception which is also offered to the general public no change in admission price.
“Me and Juliet” will be presented Feb. 3-19, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $24 to $28 for adults, just $15 for all students and children.
Tickets can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393. They are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
