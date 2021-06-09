‘A Nice Family Gathering’ opens Friday

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, will open the third show in their Season 2021 on Friday.
Phil Olson's hilarious, but warm comedy "A Nice Family Gathering" will be seen in the VK Garage Theater from June 11-27.
Written by one of the most popular writers of comedy for the stage in America, "Family Gathering" has been popular in theaters across the country for several years, and may be destined for a film treatment in the coming years.
The story tells the tale of "Carl Lundeen," the son of a mostly absent father who - the playwright says - "loved his wife so much he almost told her."
Carl senior died unexpectedly about 10 months before our play begins, but he hasn't been completely absent. He has appeared to Carl to ask for his help in ensuring "Mom" knows that he truly did love her, so that he can begin his eternal rest.
The fact that "Mom" has invited a date to the family's annual Thanksgiving celebration complicates things even more.
"Carl" is played by Victor Salinas, who is making his first P2K appearance since "Schoolhouse Rock" in 2011. He was - and is - scheduled to be the voice of "Audrey II" in "Little Shop of Horrors," which was postponed from Spring 2020 to Fall of 2021.
The role of "Dad" is filled by Barry Wall, who was last seen as the creepy dentist in "Women in Jeopardy." "Mom" is played by Michele Vanfossen and her date, "Jerry" is Justin Radkiewicz.
Dad's other kids, "Michael" and "Stacey" are played by Jeremy Sosa and Amanda Radkiewicz, respectively. Michael's wife "Jill" will be portrayed by Sarah Salinas. Rounding out the cast is next-door neighbor "Mrs. Enquist," who is never actually seen, but is voiced by Cindy Vennes.
"A Nice Family Gathering" will be presented in the VK Garage Theater beginning Friday, June 11 and running through Sunday, June 27, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on June 20 and 27 at 2:30 p.m. All tickets are priced at $22.
This is the first production at the VK Garage that will offer 100 percent capacity seating since March of 2020. Face coverings are encouraged but not required.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
The VK Garage Theater is located at 305 Washington St. in downtown Kerrville, and is part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc.
