MOWA hosting ‘Men to Match My Mountains’ exhibit

The Museum of Western Art, which has now reopened to the public, announced their current exhibition, “Men to Match My Mountains.” The exhibition includes the works from the L.D. ‘Brink’ Brinkman Foundation Collection. The exhibition, featuring the 105 works placed on permanent loan to the Museum by the Foundation, will be on exhibition through June 13.
“The works in this collection were in Mr. Brinkman’s foundation,” noted Dr. Darrell Beauchamp, executive director of the Museum. He added that “The works have now been made available for the enjoyment of the public.” Following Brinkman’s death in 2015, the corporate art collection that had not been moved into the foundation was put up for auction as the result of a lawsuit. Works in the L.D. “Brink” Brinkman Foundation collection remained in the care of his daughter Pam Brinkman Stone, and son L.D. “Don” Brinkman, both of whom are the directors of the foundation.
The collection, gathered over a forty-year period by Kerrville businessman and entrepreneur L.D. Brinkman, features more than 100 paintings and sculptures from such well-known artists as E.I. Couse, G. Harvey, John Clymer, Edourd Cortes, Henry Farney James Frazier, Harry Jackson, Grant Speed, and Olaf Seltzer.
Brinkman was an entrepreneur, Brangus cattle breeder, civic leader and art collector. He built L.D. Brinkman Flooring into the largest floor covering distribution company in the United States and was also the owner of Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. Brinkman was a founder of the Cowboy Artists of America Museum in Kerrville in 1983, later to become the Museum of Western Art.
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Highway. It is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.museumofwesternart.com.
