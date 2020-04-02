Point Theatre shuffles summer season schedule

In the interest of public health, the board of directors at the Hill Country Arts Foundation are making some changes to the Point Theatre season.
"Matilda" will be postponed until 2021 and the performance of "Unnecessary Farce" will be moved from May to the June slot.
"Steel Magnolias" will continue in the July slot and "No Body Like Jimmy" will be brought back in August, while "I Ought To Be In Pictures" will be cancelled.
Here is what the rest of the season will look like (so far):
• June 12-27: "Unnecessary Farce" (outdoor theatre);
• July 17-Aug. 1: "Steel Magnolias" (outdoor theatre);
• Aug. 14-30: "No Body Like Jimmy" (indoor theatre);
• Oct. 9-24: "Count Dracula" (outdoor theatre);
• Nov. 20 to Dec. 5: "Inspecting Carol" (indoor theatre).
If you have purchased tickets for any performance that has been postponed, HCAF will happily honor them at any other 2020 production.
Patrons need to understand that these are unusual times and they are making adjustments as quickly as they can. They will closely monitor the situation and continue to make any necessary changes.
The Stonehenge Cafe continues to operate and will offer curbside service.
Contact them directly at 367-5145.
