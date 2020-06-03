Playhouse 2000 gears up to re-open City Center for the Performing Arts

Kerrville's Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is taking the first steps toward re-opening to the public, and managers of Playhouse 2000 are already hard at work making preparations.
Among the first activities planned for the center's three spaces is a two-week "Vintage Radio Workshop" for senior adults, beginning in the Werlein Annex Studio on June 15.
Taught by returning guest instructor Janice Fronczak, professor of Theater at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, students in this workshop will write, perform, record and broadcast a two-part "radio-style" mystery in a format that will provide for proper social distancing while engaging their creativity.
Due to space restrictions, this workshop is open to only the first ten applicants age 55 and above. The cost is $110 for both weeks. Registration can be completed by telephoning the Cailloux Box Office at 896-9393.
In their role as Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 has also begun rehearsal for a laugh-out-loud political satire by rising playwright Paul Slade Smith.
"The Outsider," a comedy that "skewers politics and celebrates democracy" will open in the VK Garage Theater on July 10 for a three weekend run.
The volunteer cast, all of whom are tackling the complicated trick of rehearsing safely, began their work last week under the direction of R. Sheldon Boyce, who returns to the helm for the first time since last season's "Southern Fried Funeral."
"We're all very aware of how much we owe it to each other to be careful - both in rehearsal and throughout the day - that we don't increase anyone's risk," Boyce says. "Everyone has showed real dedication and amazingly great attitudes. They don't complain when we take their temperature at every rehearsal, wear our face masks, and avoid our natural inclination to be typical, 'huggy-kissy' theater folk."
P2K has begun an intense regimen of disinfecting its rehearsal spaces between uses, and will expand that to cover auditoriums, restrooms, and lobbies when audiences begin to return to the complex.
At least through August, all seating in the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters will be limited to allow at least six feet of space between pairs of tickets. A full house for "The Outsider" will be about 32 guests.
The Cailloux Box Office re-opened last week, and is now open on their regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling 896-9393.
Messages can be left at that number any time to be returned during regular hours.
The re-opening of the Box Office was partnered with the launch of a brand new web site for the City Center, www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com, which provides an overview of everything available at the performing arts complex, including tickets to all events in both theaters, information on volunteering with Playhouse 2000, and convenient ways to connect with the center.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2k, readers can visit www.playhouse 2000.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.