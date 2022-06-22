Symphony teams with Sabrina Adrian July 17

The Symphony of the Hills will team up with Dr. Sabrina Adrian at the First Presbyterian Church to perform Camille Saint-Saens’ “Organ Symphony” on July 17, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary.
This special concert is a “gift to the community” and a way to thank patrons and subscribers to the symphony’s upcoming season.
“We’ve been planning this for several years and now it is finally a reality,” said Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor and artistic director of the Symphony of the Hills. “If you have never heard the powerful Jehmlich organ at the church, you have a major treat ahead of you.”
The reduced-sized orchestra will also perform Respighi’s “Suite in G Major for Strings and Organ.”
Priority seating will be held for those who have reserved their 2022-23 patron and subscriber tickets. Patron levels include a gift amount above the ticket price. Subscribers are those who purchase season seating at its posted price for all five concerts.
All others will be admitted with a free-will donation on a first-come, first-served basis as long as seats are available.
Anyone interested in becoming a season ticket holder prior to the concert can contact info@symphonyofthehills.org, (830) 792-7469, or www.symphonyofthe hills.org by July 11.
For information on the Symphony of the Hills season, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.