‘No Body Like Jimmy’ opens Friday at HCAF

“No Body Like Jimmy” will open March 13 at The Point Theatre in Ingram.
This high-energy comedy takes place in the home of Ralph and Eloise Vanlandingham. Ralph's college roommate, a landscape architect named Harold, shows up with an unexpected guest, Jimmy, on the night of a major fundraiser for Eloise's congressional campaign.
Desperate to make the evening a success, Ralph and Harold do everything they can to make sure that no one finds out about Jimmy's little "problem."
Filled with quirky characters and hilarious physical comedy, this show is guaranteed to keep you laughing.
"Bringing this show together has been such a great joy, and we cannot wait for audiences to see it." said director Jeffery Hensel. "It's funnier and funnier every time."
“No Body Like Jimmy” will be showing Fridays and Saturdays from March 13-29, at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees on March 22 and 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 367-5121, or online at HCAF.com. The Point Theatre is located at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, just off of Highway 39 in Ingram.
The newly opened Stonehenge Cafe, located on the same property, will be open for dinner on the nights of the show. The cafe has recently obtained their TABC certification, and now sells beer and wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.