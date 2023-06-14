‘End of the Innocence’ this weekend

Award-winning hits by Glenn Frey, Dan Fogleberg, Don Henley and more will be celebrated when Playhouse 2000 presents "End of the Innocence: A Salute to the Songwriters" at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday at 7:30.  Tickets are available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.

Playhouse 2000 continues a summer of outstanding concerts with an appearance by California-based artists "End of the Innocence: A Salute to the Songwriters" on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

"End of The Innocence" is five amazing musicians who celebrate the songs created by master songwriters like Don Henley, Dan Fogleberg, Paul McCartney and Glenn Frey, all superstars in 80's Rock.

