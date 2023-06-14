‘End of the Innocence’ this weekend

Playhouse 2000 continues a summer of outstanding concerts with an appearance by California-based artists "End of the Innocence: A Salute to the Songwriters" on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.
"End of The Innocence" is five amazing musicians who celebrate the songs created by master songwriters like Don Henley, Dan Fogleberg, Paul McCartney and Glenn Frey, all superstars in 80's Rock.
The group includes some of the best musicians and performers in the industry. They have played with and opened for some of the most important artists in the world, including Kenny Loggins, The Little River Band, America, Three Dog Night, Kansas and many more.
Their high-energy show will highlight a full range of chart-topping hits with the respect due to these giants of American music.
Tickets to enjoy "End of the Innocence: A Salute to the Songwriters" range from just $15 to $33, and can be reserved by calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
A full summer of entertainment is being presented by Playhouse 2000, managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
