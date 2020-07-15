Cailloux announces new calendar changes

In response to continued changes in the local health situation, the entertainment calendar at the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, likewise continues to change.
Playhouse 2000 announced today the postponement of two events planned for the Cailloux Theater in July and August, and their plan to continue their presentation in the VK Garage Theater this month.
The Playhouse 2000 production of the comedy "The Outsider" is scheduled to continue through July 26 in the VK Garage Theater, with admissions strictly limited to provide for appropriate distancing of the audience.
Conversely, Texas Swing artist Bobby Flores and gospel giants the Blackwood Singers have worked with P2K to postpone their events originally scheduled for July 18 and August 28, respectively.
"We spoke with both Bobby and the Blackwoods' representatives, and mutually agreed that postponement was the most reasonable step right now," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "Everyone involved understands the need for extraordinary steps to avoid risking the health of audiences, artists and theater staff."
"And, it would be a shame to push forward with performances when so many who would like to see the shows just don't feel comfortable being part of an audience," Brown continued. "We want everyone to be able to join us, and we'll have to wait a while before that's possible."
As of today, no return date has been set for either concert, though negotiations are underway. An announcement will be made as soon as arrangements can be completed.
In order to keep performing in the VK Garage Theater, steps are being taken to help reduce the risk to the audience posed by the COVID-19 health crisis.
The theatre has been given a thorough re-cleaning since the first two performances last weekend, and will be treated each time it is used.
Doors to the auditoriums will open a full hour in advance of show time to avoid large groups waiting in the lobby.
In accord with the Governor's order, face coverings are required for the audience, especially when arriving, exiting, and during intermission. Disposable masks will be provided upon request.
All ushers will be masked, and will avoid physical contact with the audience. No tickets will be torn nor playbills hand-distributed. There will be no concession sales.
Seating has been arranged so that no pair of sold seats are within the recommended six feet of 'social distance' from another pair.
Ushers will help audiences remain distanced by restricting the number of guests in the restroom together, and structuring the exit from seats at the end of the concert.
It should be noted that the cast of the show will not be masked, as allowed in the Governor's most recent order. This should be a consideration for anyone contemplating joining the audience.
"The Outsider" is a hilarious parody by Paul Slade Smith that has been described as "skewering 'politics' while celebrating democracy."
The show will be presented by an all-volunteer cast and crew Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, and Sundays at 2:30, through July 26. All seats are priced at $22, and the maximum capacity of the auditorium has been reduced from 110 to just 32.
Reservations are recommended, and can be made online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or by calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393.
Any party larger than two guests should call so that specific seating arrangements can be made.
Playhouse 2000 manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.
