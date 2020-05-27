‘Farce’ opens June 12 at Point Theatre

The Point Theatre will be resuming their 2020 season with their production of “Unnecessary Farce,” opening June 12 in the Smith-Ritch outdoor theatre.
This hilarious new comedy, directed by David Howard, tells the story of two undercover cops attempting to videotape a meeting between an embezzling mayor and his female accountant.
Things get confusing when nobody is quite sure who is being filmed, who has taken the money, who has hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.
The show features Point Theatre veterans Ken DeZarn, Becca Bigott, Emily DeZarn, Jason Rittimann, Brandon Cunningham, Austin Escobedo, and Sarah Derousseau.
“Unnecessary Farce” will be showing Fridays and Saturdays June 12-27 at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 367-5121.
The seating chart has been arranged to accommodate for social distancing.
All volunteers, including ushers and concession stand workers, will be required to wear masks and have hand sanitizer ready at all times. They will open the house for seating early in order to prevent traffic jams in the lobby.
When you arrive, simply show your ticket to the usher, they will not be collecting them. We also will not be recycling playbills.
The newly opened Stonehenge Cafe, located on the same property, will be open for lunch Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner on the nights of the show.
The Cafe has recently obtained their TABC certification, and now sells beer and wine. Call 367-5145 for reservations.
