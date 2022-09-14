Hilarious ‘Leading Ladies’ set to open Friday
Jared Stephens as “Leo/Maxine” talks with Megan Ellisor as “Meg” in a rehearsal for Playhouse 2000’s production of the hilarious farce “Leading Ladies,” coming to the Cailloux Theater from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2. Tickets are available at (830) 896-9393 or online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.

“Leading Ladies,” another comedy from the pen of award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, is the latest in P2K’s offerings created by and for the Kerrville community.

As the play begins, we meet “Jack” and “Leo,” two tired thespians traipsing through the U.S. on an ill-fated Shakespearean tour. When they stumble onto a scheme to portray two long-lost relatives of an aging dowager in order to scam the inheritance she has offered, they set out to impersonate the missing “Max” and “Steve.”

