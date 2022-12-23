Look forward to a full year of entertainment at Cailloux Theater

The new year of arts programming starts early at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville, and the opportunities will last all year long.
Playhouse 2000, Inc., the managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, have assembled an array of arts opportunities for 2023, including live theater, dance, and many styles of music.
The new year kicks off with an appearance by Kevin Williams, a 30-year veteran of Country Music best known for his work as band leader of the world-famous Gaither Vocal Band, on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Kevin’s concert is in association with Kenneth O’Neal’s second annual “Ziglar Explosion,” though this is a separate ticket. Seats are priced from $25 to $40.
The Symphony of the Hill’s annual “Pops” concert will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. This year’s concert will celebrate “The State Music of Texas” – Western Swing, featuring the Dave Alexander Band alongside the full symphony.
Tickets for “Western Swing” start at $25.
Kenneth O’Neal will present inspirational speaker Coach Nathanial Hearne on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. Coach Hearn will offer his dynamic presentation “Leaving a Legacy.” Tickets are $20 and $25.
Playhouse 2000 will present the “ZuZu African Acrobats” as part of the Century 21 the Hills Realty Cailloux Performances series on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
ZuZu’s nine highly trained acrobats, along with traditional dancers and musicians, will present a thrilling evening of incredible acrobatics, energizing African drumming, singing and dancing, and gravity-defying stunts while simultaneously displaying the grace, beauty and strength of the African culture.
ZuZu will also perform for more than 1,500 students from Kerrville ISD and four other school districts as part of P2K’s “Young People’s Performances” series on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Information on tickets for home-school children is available by calling Susan Burns at (830) 896-9393.
The Cailloux Theater will enter February with Playhouse 2000’s production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet,” a little-known musical from the heart of Broadway’s “Golden Age.” It’s a romantic “back-stage” musical that focuses on the lives of theater people with all the terrific music one would expect from the masters of the American Musical.
“Me and Juliet” features a cast of more than 25 and a live orchestra of 16 who will bring audiences something “new” from the catalog of the most popular artists in Musical Theater history.
The show is presented in partnership with Schreiner University Theatre, and will be recognized as their “Centennial Musical,” one part of Schreiner’s year-long 100th Anniversary celebration.
Tickets to enjoy “Me and Juliet” are priced from $24 to $28, or just $15 for all children and students.
Tickets for these shows, including gift certificates, can be purchased at the Cailloux box office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393.
The Cailloux box office will close on Friday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. for the Christmas holiday, and re-open on Monday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.
