Look forward to a full year of entertainment at Cailloux Theater
ZuZu African Acrobats will bring their mix of thrilling stunts, energetic dance and traditional African music and drumming to Kerrville in the third event in the 2022-23 Cailloux Performances on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The new year of arts programming starts early at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville, and the opportunities will last all year long.

Playhouse 2000, Inc., the managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, have assembled an array of arts opportunities for 2023, including live theater, dance, and many styles of music.

